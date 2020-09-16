Opinion/Column: Anonymity of accusers is an injustice

What are the motives behind these and other anonymous quotes? Let them come out from hiding, join the debate and be held accountable instead of throwing mud balls from behind the high wall of media protection.

In courts of law, one has a constitutional right to face one’s accusers and to have them cross-examined. In the political court one has no such rights. Accusations and innuendo are the norm.

At least some members of Trump’s family have spoken publicly or have written books about objections they have to their famous relative, allowing the president to respond. Those who won’t come forward are cowards, seeking to save their skin while burning his.

One doesn’t have to be part of a conspiracy to achieve the same end. Similar worldviews produce the same results, with or without coordination.

Within journalism there has been a debate over the use of anonymous sources. While on occasion it can provide information to the public that could not be obtained any other way, its overuse can add to the declining credibility of all media.

If these latest anonymous sources believe they are trying to save the nation rather than adding to its toxicity, there could be no better time for them to shed their cloak of anonymity so we might know their political associations and the target of their attacks and smears can confront his accusers.

Cal Thomas is a columnist syndicated by the Tribune Content Agency. Email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com