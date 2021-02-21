Opinion/Column: An antidote to Chinese ambition?

The Biden administration is quietly developing an ambitious plan for an alliance of “techno-democracies” to prevent dominance of global technology by an authoritarian China.

The policy is still in the discussion phase at the White House and State Department, but it has the strong backing of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The goal of the alliance, says a senior State Department official, would be “setting the rules and shaping the norms that govern the use of technology” and pushing back against China and other “techno-autocracies.”

The Chinese have broadcast their hopes for dominating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. They already have a string of initiatives, such as the “Made in China 2025” plan and the Digital Silk Road project, both announced in 2015. The Biden administration wants to contest this challenge before it’s too late.

China’s argument is that its system, however anti-democratic, is the most efficient in producing the economic and technological growth the world wants. The Biden team wants to confront that head-on, by showing that democracies aren’t just freer and more open — but also more efficient, innovative and productive.