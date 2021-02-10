Opinion/Column: America’s addiction to spending

Let’s take just one component of this massive bill — aid to renters — to illustrate why it is overkill and unnecessary. According to The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, “Based on 43 million renter households, the data suggest an increase in monthly delinquencies of between 0.9 and 1.3 million each month. A $30 billion aid package ostensibly to cover costs associated with this slight rise amounts to between $23,000 and $33,000 over the course of one year for each of these delinquent units. This aid is grossly disproportionate to the apparent increase in renters unable or unwilling to make their payments.”

The analysis continues: “Delinquencies do not appear to have substantially increased since the start of this extended period of COVID-19 shutdowns. The latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey tracking the impact of COVID-19 on financial health indicates that 21 percent of renters failed to pay rent in December. This is up only slightly from the 18 percent reporting failure to pay or deferral in the month of March 2020 — just as the impact from the pandemic began. Data from the National Multifamily Housing Council, which tracks more than 11 million professionally managed apartment units, likewise shows only a minimal deterioration in rental payments year over year. In December, 93.8 percent of units had made a rental payment by the end of the month. This was down just slightly from 95.9 percent in December of 2019 before the pandemic.”