Opinion/Column: Afghanistan's final tipping point

The bloody war in Afghanistan hit a tipping point with the Taliban taking Kabul. The United States had pumped in more troops to protect the evacuation of Americans from the Afghan capital.
Don't "wait until it's too late," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Aug. 12, explaining the sudden decision to send in extra U.S. forces to safeguard the departure of Americans who might otherwise be trapped in the war's brutal endgame. "It's doing the right thing at the right time to protect our people."
For President Biden, who had hoped for an orderly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the chaos in Kabul carries echoes of the fall of Saigon in 1975 — precisely the image he wanted to avoid. And the Taliban's drive for military victory — ignoring pledges to negotiate a transition of power — raise questions about whether its promises to prevent al-Qaida from rebuilding safe havens in Afghanistan can be trusted.
Biden was said by close associates to be "resolute" in his decision to withdraw U.S. forces, despite the rapidly deteriorating situation and the temporary return of troops to shepherd the sharp reduction in U.S. Embassy personnel. Biden has felt strongly since 2009 that the United States should pursue only a limited mission in Afghanistan, and as president he moved quickly to withdraw troops despite contrary advice from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The speed of the Taliban's advance has been a stunning demonstration of battlefield momentum, in which one victory fuels another, and of the immense psychological impact of Biden's decision to withdraw all U.S. combat troops without a solid plan to stabilize the country afterward. For Biden and other senior officials, the biggest surprise is that the Afghan military hasn't performed better on the battlefield since the president announced he would pull the plug.
Against those who argue that Biden should have retained the 2,500 U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan when he became president, administration officials contend that maintaining the status quo with such a small force would have been impossible. The Taliban would have resumed attacks on U.S. forces, prompting the United States to consider adding more troops and perhaps beginning another fruitless cycle in what seems like an endless war.
The Taliban's blitz surprised senior administration officials. Since Biden's withdrawal announcement in April, the insurgents have swept across the country. Maps of Afghanistan compiled by the Long War Journal have shown Taliban control spreading like a massive ink blot. Provincial capitals have fallen like a row of dominoes.
The Taliban deployed their own version of special operations forces, known as "red units," which helped break government defenses. When they seized provincial capitals such as Kunduz, they freed prisoners held there, augmenting their forces.
U.S. officials had hoped the Taliban would be deterred by a warning last week from neighbors — Pakistan, Russia, China and Turkey — that they wouldn't recognize a Taliban government if installed by force. This diplomatic pressure was welcome, but late and limited. Many key countries have been displaying the diplomatic equivalent of schadenfreude — savoring America's predicament rather than considering their own future difficulties.
The Taliban will have difficulty swallowing Afghanistan, for all its success on the battlefield. Afghanistan has become an increasingly urban and modern society since the U.S. invasion in 2001. The Taliban's military forces number only about 80,000, in a country of about 39 million.
For millions of Afghan women, who have been attending schools and universities the past two decades and sharing in a freer country, the prospect of a Taliban return to power is especially bleak.
On paper, the Afghan government's military has been nearly four times larger than the Taliban. But they have lacked the organization, discipline and will to combat the insurgents.
As Carter Malkasian writes in "The American War in Afghanistan," his superb new history, "The Taliban exemplified something that inspired, something that made them powerful in battle, something closely tied to what it meant to be Afghan."
That story was written in blood across the country this past week.
David Ignatius writes on foreign affairs for The Washington Post. Contact him on Twitter @IgnatiusPost.