Opinion/Column: Afghanistan's final tipping point

U.S. officials had hoped the Taliban would be deterred by a warning last week from neighbors — Pakistan, Russia, China and Turkey — that they wouldn't recognize a Taliban government if installed by force. This diplomatic pressure was welcome, but late and limited. Many key countries have been displaying the diplomatic equivalent of schadenfreude — savoring America's predicament rather than considering their own future difficulties.

The Taliban will have difficulty swallowing Afghanistan, for all its success on the battlefield. Afghanistan has become an increasingly urban and modern society since the U.S. invasion in 2001. The Taliban's military forces number only about 80,000, in a country of about 39 million.

For millions of Afghan women, who have been attending schools and universities the past two decades and sharing in a freer country, the prospect of a Taliban return to power is especially bleak.

On paper, the Afghan government's military has been nearly four times larger than the Taliban. But they have lacked the organization, discipline and will to combat the insurgents.

As Carter Malkasian writes in "The American War in Afghanistan," his superb new history, "The Taliban exemplified something that inspired, something that made them powerful in battle, something closely tied to what it meant to be Afghan."

That story was written in blood across the country this past week.

