Opinion/Column: A tip for holiday get-togethers: Don't

Second, tests fail. A lot. Many folks proudly tell me they’re using tests to make sure their Thanksgiving is safe. But even the most accurate tests miss a significant number of infections, as President Donald Trump’s White House keeps vividly demonstrating. In a COVID-friendly environment such as Thanksgiving dinner, it takes only one false negative — or, say, the uncle who didn’t get tested because “COVID is a hoax” — to spark a superspreading event.

Third, these risks soar as community caseloads rise, and that background rate is worse than it was in the spring. COVID-19 is no longer mostly in hot spots near international airports. It is everywhere, and spreading fast.

Yet many people who escaped the first wave have a false sense of security, thinking they’ve had it already or that modest precautions suffice. And, mostly, they did work — when background rates are low.

When there are lots of sick people in lots of closed spaces, however, viral loads climb, sometimes high enough to overwhelm whatever modest defenses you’ve erected — such as wearing a mask in the grocery store, routinely washing your hands, solemnly vowing not to attend any more concerts.