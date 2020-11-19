Opinion/Column: A challenge to qualified immunity

Many states have laws that punish public officials for the unauthorized sharing of official information. Missouri, however, might be the only other state that criminalizes non-officials for obtaining or sharing information. The Supreme Court’s ruling in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case is only the most famous case affirming the First Amendment right to publish information even if obtained from a government source who violated a duty or law in dispensing it.

In December 2017, Villarreal surrendered and posted a $60,000 bond. Three months later, a trial judge ended the case, holding that the Texas statute was unconstitutionally vague.

Villarreal’s arrest was the culmination of police harassment, which included officers describing her as having five felony convictions. This is five more than she has. But when she filed a civil suit against Laredo and some officers, seeking damages for a retaliatory arrest, a district court held that the officers were protected by qualified immunity.

In 1871, Congress legislated that government officials who violate a citizen’s constitutional rights “shall be liable to the party injured.” In 1982, however, the U.S. Supreme Court largely nullified this by holding that the official’s conduct must violate “clearly established law.” The rule is applied this way: