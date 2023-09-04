After a rocky three years, the Charlottesville job market is recovering well from the COVID pandemic. Our unemployment rate is a very low 2.6%, the average annual wage paid per worker increased 1.1% in the city over a year ago, and total nonfarm employment in the Charlottesville area is up over 4% from a year ago (all per the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Three industries — education, health care and tourism — account for 46.1% of our jobs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. While employment in education and health care held up well during the pandemic, employment in the tourism sector really took a hit (at the bottom, down over 20% from prepandemic levels). Now, though, employment in the hospitality sector is almost back to where it was before the pandemic hit — up 8.7% in the Charlottesville area just in the last 12 months.

The same statistics tell us that we still have a lot of work to do. Our average annual wages per worker are below the national average, showing that we need to do better at capturing high-paying jobs and at connecting residents to those better jobs with education and skill development. Other statistics tell us that Charlottesville’s economic mobility — the extent to which someone who has grown up in poverty in Charlottesville can escape poverty —is extremely low, showing that we need to do better at helping some of our residents plug into the growing economy.

Charlottesville is working on both objectives. Local industries recently announced more than $5 million in new high-tech manufacturing investments (53 new jobs). Charlottesville is investing $500,000 in a new community kitchen to allow food service startups a place grow their businesses. Our Office of Economic Development’s new Ready To Work program is training the workforce of the future in “soft skills” like problem-solving, decision-making and teamwork; those who complete the program come out with a guaranteed job interview with a participating Ready To Work employer.

This Labor Day, we remember the union organizers over the past century whose efforts brought millions out of poverty, through fair wages, weekends, 40-hour work weeks and health insurance. In this century, Charlottesville is committing to help our residents out of poverty: attracting better-paying jobs, supporting entrepreneurship and developing a 21st-century workforce.