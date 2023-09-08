We live in a time fraught with pressing issues, including the existential threat of climate change, rising inequality, global conflicts and violations of human rights. Yet, amid these serious issues, we’re also grappling with an epidemic of misinformation and polarization along ideological and political lines.

Fox News, a network known for its sensationalism and partisan coverage, is the most viewed cable news channel in the United States. Former President Donald Trump, who faces several criminal indictments and frequently makes inflammatory and misleading statements — including denying the results of the 2020 election and repeatedly calling climate change a “hoax” — is the clear front-runner in the Republican primary. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long used his platform to spread misinformation and conspiracies, including the claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed to track people with microchips and that John Kerry won the 2004 presidential election, polls with support in the double digits for the 2024 Democratic primary.

These realities are a testament to the power of misinformation and disinformation in shaping public opinion and influencing political outcomes. Although our success in addressing the challenges of our age hinges on our ability to discern fact from fiction and our commitment to upholding the truth, sadly, these critical pillars of a functioning democracy seem to be faltering.

In 2017, I stumbled upon a news segment from Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show that has remained with me ever since due to its blatant, ugly misrepresentation of American Muslims and Islam.

While Fox News has a history of covering Muslims and other minorities in a negative light, the level of distortion in this particular segment serves as a clear display of the insidious tactics employed by certain media platforms and public figures to sow fear, hatred, and division. In the segment, which was about Islam in America, Carlson began his introduction by citing a Pew Research report that he claimed “finds that only 20% of Muslims believe that targeting civilians can be acceptable as a tactic to further a religious cause.” He then proceeded to draw the rather enlightening conclusion that “if you meet five Muslims … one of them is likely to think it’s OK to kill you,” before using the rest of the segment to continue to spread fear about Islam and American Muslims. Later in the segment, the Fox News banner contained the sensationalist headline: “U.S. MUSLIM POLL: 20% SAY MURDER BY TERRORISTS CAN BE JUSTIFIED AT TIMES.”

Now, one might have been tempted to pack their bags and head for the hills based on Carlson’s analysis. However, the reality is that Carlson misinformed his viewers.

Firstly, he failed to mention that the poll question he referenced asked respondents whether killing civilians could ever be justified “to further a political, social or religious cause” and did not refer to “terrorism” or “terrorists.” But, most egregiously, Carlson omitted a critical piece of information: While it’s true that 20% of American Muslims agreed that “targeting and killing civilians” can rarely, sometimes or often be justified “to further a political, social, or religious cause,” this number was significantly lower than the 38% of the American public that agreed with the same statement. Furthermore, compared to 59% of the American public, 76% of American Muslim respondents said that killing civilians could never be justified. In fact, a key finding of the report was that “U.S. Muslims are concerned about extremism and overwhelmingly opposed to the use of violence against civilians.”

The actual findings of the report, therefore, paint a very different picture of American Muslims, one that aligns with interpretations of the Quran that emphasize tolerance and the sanctity of life.

Six years later, to my knowledge, no single organization or media source has publicly condemned the segment that Fox aired on American Muslims. That’s a problem. When misinformation goes unchallenged, it becomes accepted as truth by some, reinforcing stereotypes, prejudices and conspiracies. This isn’t just an issue for the American Muslim community and other minorities but for society as a whole, as misinformation contributes to major societal ills such as polarization, a loss of trust in medical professionals and public institutions and anti-science beliefs such as climate change denialism.

It’s therefore incumbent upon us all to be discerning and proactive in our media consumption.

In this context, recognizing the grave dangers of misinformation, Larry Sabato, distinguished political analyst and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, provides a compelling guideline for us all: “No matter what network or commentator you are watching, ask yourself a critical question once the segment or show is over: What’s the rest of the story? Because it is not possible, in the span of a few minutes, for the whole story and other legitimate viewpoints to be presented. It takes a bit of digging, but doing your own fact-check will make you a more responsible citizen and news consumer.”

As we navigate the age of misinformation, we would be wise to take Sabato’s advice to heart. At this critical time, we must reject the tactics of demagogues, charlatans and sensationalist media outlets and, instead, embrace the diversity and pluralism that make our society strong. We must strive to engage in thoughtful dialogue, commit to seeking the truth and work to critically evaluate the media we consume. Our country’s ability to confront real, pressing challenges — combating climate change, improving our health care system, strengthening our economy and aiding the most vulnerable — depends on the fulfillment of our collective responsibility to resist the lies and disinformation that seek to divide us.

Now more than ever is the time to stand firm against misinformation. Let’s each work to do our part.