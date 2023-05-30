Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Approaching a cataclysmic forced default on its obligations to creditors, our nation should reexamine exactly what it means to rely on deficit financing and to amass public debt such as we have.

Writing to Robert Morris in 1781, Alexander Hamilton referred to our national debt as our “national blessing.” When the world’s policymakers were still perplexed by what it meant to be a capitalist in the emerging modern world, Hamilton understood perfectly well one key factor underlying the strength and promise of such a system: “Buying now, paying later,” he knew, was essential to capitalist prosperity. And it was decidedly suboptimal, he had reckoned, for the best creditors in such a system (its governments) not to serve as the backbone of this essential operation. He also understood, implicitly, how a key function of government debt was to provide assets into which individuals could place whatever savings they couldn’t profitably invest in privately owned assets. Any public debt less than this would force unnecessary investor losses, reduced employment and reduced real income.

It was John Maynard Keynes who most decisively explained how all this worked in a much more mature economy, prone to frequent disequilibrium. Though Keynes envisioned deficit financing — essentially the building blocks of any national public debt — as a tool most useful in a special circumstance, his general theory explained how this special circumstance emerged. Special theory deficit financing became necessary only when governments failed to do two things well: redistribute national income with a progressive income tax — buying goods and services that broadly enriched a nation’s physical and human capital — and administer monetary policy conducive to low, long term interest rates — maintaining them below prevailing and expected profit margins for new investments. If the taxing and spending decisions did too little to channel income toward those likely to spend it most rapidly and completely, or if interest rates noticeably reduced investment prospects, deficit financing became that much more essential, amplifying the redistributive effects that remained, even in a suboptimal fiscal policy.

Exploiting the natural tendency of consumption to fall relative to savings as income rises, this is why a more progressive fiscal policy ensures greater capitalist success with smaller levels of deficit spending than a comparably more regressive approach. It also ensures that when a nation requires less deficit spending (at full employment), it is less likely to have it (due to mounting revenue). On the other hand, if the nation’s tax structure — encompassing national, state, and local systems — becomes less and less an effective engine of redistribution and consumer demand, it’ll take multiple rounds of deficit spending to maintain sufficient economic opportunity. Americans in 2023 should have little trouble recognizing this. Deficit spending, a key part of Keynes’s special theory, becomes an irreplaceable stopgap measure only when nations resist Keynes’s generaltheory.

It should come as no surprise then that the U.S. has accumulated a relatively high level of debt. While our monetary policy has for some time conformed quite closely to the general Keynesian recipe, accommodating the needs of investors facing diminishing returns to capital, our fiscal policy has been plagued for almost a half century by a counterproductive and regressive approach to taxation. With state and local systems carrying almost as much weight as our federal fiscal policy, our uniformly “upside-down” (regressive) state and local tax structures combined with an increasingly flatter and hollowed-out federal code has left us increasingly short of “general theory” standards, necessitating more and more “special theory” deficit financing. When we adhered more closely to the Keynesian recipe, during the “golden age of American capitalism,” from 1945-70, federal debt as a percentage of the overall economy (GDP) declined consistently. Though 21 of the 29 years between 1946 and 1974 were marked by deficits, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from a high of 108.7% in 1946 to a low of 23.9% in 1974.

Contrary to much of the conventional wisdom, then, it is not our debt that needs to be fixed, for it has in a very substantial way served to do much of the necessary fixing. A glance at our overall tax structure and our newly restrictive monetary policy ought to convince any keen observer that such deficit finance is now doing more irreplaceable fixing than ever before. Accordingly, our prosperity today demands a willingness to borrow readily upon the full faith and credit of the entire American economy.

Noting this, and remembering Hamilton’s clear vision, we should not hesitate to reaffirm Section 4 of the 14th amendment: “The validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.” Neither fear of judicial sluggishness nor long discredited “trickle-down” mythology should stand in the way. Nor should tortured semantics blind us to the clear purpose of this constitutional charge: to ensure necessary fiscal flexibility and to establish an iron-clad guarantee of debt repayment — in principal and interest, and always when repayment has been pledged.