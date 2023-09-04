The state of the economy and labor market for Albemarle County continues to be solid and stable.

Albemarle County’s history has been one of a strong economy, solid job growth and low unemployment, with a substantial percentage of the workforce engaged in relatively higher-income industries (e.g., education, defense, technology). There is little reason to expect significant changes going forward.

Recent actions by the county in approving a large industrial-scale solar installation will provide energy security to the region.

Coupled with the county’s decision to acquire 462 acres surrounding Rivanna Station (a $600-million contributor to the county and one half of the $1.2-billion defense sector economic impact) will provide physical site security which, in turn, will greatly contribute to the county’s ability to retain and expand that vital economic driver through the development of the Intelligence & National Security Innovation Acceleration Campus.

In conjunction with the University of Virginia Foundation’s NorthFork industrial site and Greene County’s set-aside of 500 acres for similar purposes, our region is poised to expand exponentially our STEAM-H (science, technology, engineering, arts, math and health) industrial, commercial and research capacity; ultimately generating further economic expansion for our region.These are the careers of the future.

Connecting the county’s “destination” attractions, in particular Monticello and UVa, with agricultural production, viticulture, natural beauty, a highly educated and welcoming workforce and population, all indicators are that Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville continue to be one of the top living, travel and tourism draws, not only in the commonwealth but in the country.

While the overall picture is both strong and optimistic, there will always be areas to watch.

Rising interest rates impacting the marketability and market value of real estate, inflation offsetting increased income, supply-logistics backlogs and continuing health-related (COVID, respiratory syncytial virus and flu) concerns as we head into fall and winter remain as areas of caution.

Additional areas of concern exist as they relate to those service industry jobs which continue to experience labor shortages and vacancies.The now seemingly inescapable impacts of human-induced climate change are also affecting many local and regional industries.

County successes in expanding the delivery of broadband to more homes and businesses, increasing the availability and affordability of housing, transportation improvements, and expanding economic development — for these areas and others as well, not just planned and approved, but contemplated and imagined —are necessary to build upon and expand our growth.