Let me tell you a secret.

I can’t help myself. Beyond my own questionable discretion, I’ve learned this summer that most journalists are necessarily bad at keeping secrets. We tell what needs to be told, but not before listening, corroborating and clarifying.

As an intern at The Daily Progress, this summer was my first time working for a local news outlet. I’ve learned so many of Charlottesville’s secrets, some of which I’ve shared through my articles. Before I head home for the summer, here are just a few more.

1. Charlottesville’s generosity

One of the first stories I covered was a new Goodwill donation center opening on Pantops. Later, I covered the closure of a beloved thrift store — for health concerns in its building, not for lack of donations — and the various efforts of nonprofit groups to help the city’s homeless population.

What quickly became clear was just how generous Charlottesville is. Donations don’t fix all of a city’s problems, but it does create a character people don’t soon forget. Here are two more examples that didn’t get a news story or feature:

1. Twice Is Nice’s two locations on Preston Avenue are some of my favorite places to browse on a day off, which provided me with a can opener, nonstick pan and affordable business casual clothing for my transplant summer here. The high turnover, friendly volunteers and abundance of sun hats easily make it my favorite thrift store of all time.

2. Community Bikes is where I got my bike at the beginning of the summer. Staffed by volunteers and bike lovers, the nonprofit group has already donated 700 bikes this year through its referral program, which partners with places such as the Haven day shelter and Charlottesville High School to provide free bikes to people who need them.

Although fairly well known, program manager Todd Rowley said people come in every week having never heard of Community Bikes in all the years they’ve been in Charlottesville. Tucked at the back of Preston Plaza, at the bottom of a driveway lined with colorful bike frames and wheels, the shop’s entire inventory is donated.

“It’s a little crazy. Yeah, it’s nuts,” Rowley told me, when speaking about the number of bikes donated, refurbished and given away. “People have been very, very generous.”

2. Wine country

If you’ve been reading the paper this summer, hopefully you’ve seen a story about wine country. The growing wine industry here is so exciting. Because I’m still 19 years old, I’ll avoid the secret of how to correctly guess all the tasting notes in a vineyard’s vintage, and speak instead to the nuances that go into the final product. It’s not just the varietal but weather, chemistry, labor and care.

My secret here isn’t the wine itself, but the work behind the wine. If you ever get the chance, listen to the people who are making it. Tune into Fred Reno’s podcast on Virginia wines, or chat with someone hedging the vines. The winegrowers here are some of the most kind and passionate people I have ever interviewed, and all of them have fascinating stories.

Wine doesn’t have to be inaccessible, and there’s so much more to it than just drinking. As Stephen Barnard, president of the Monticello Wine Trail, once told me: “If you hear the backstories and color in all the pictures, it brings to life a process that is quite complicated but very simple at the same time. We’re just farmers, and we tend to the land.”

3. Bamboo and blackberries

One of my more offbeat hobbies is identifying plants, and a place as species-rich as Virginia has been so exciting to explore. Two familiar plants whose presences surprised me:

Bamboo. Although it’s not native to Virginia and often considered an invasive species, the quiet, spooky setting of a bamboo forest just off the Rivanna Trail makes for a cool detour on a sweaty weekend hike.Blackberries were the other plant I noticed here. The first time I hiked the Rivanna Trail, I ruined my shoes in a ditch of mud trying to reach the single ripe blackberry in a cluster of shrubs. That was before I realized they were everywhere, and in just a few weeks would be dripping with ripe fruit. There’s a great patch just off John Warner Parkway that provided me with jam and pie in late June and early July.

A few others, because I can’t help myself: tiger lilies in Shenandoah National Park, sycamores on University of Virginia Grounds and American witch-hazel just about everywhere, whose Latin name is appropriately Hamamelis virginiana.

4. The Downtown Mall

The Downtown Mall is far from a secret, but personal research has revealed that many UVa students have never been on the Downtown Mall.

I love how the Downtown Mall comes quietly alive on Friday and Saturday nights, the way the brick shines after a rain, the free Wi-Fi. I love how, besides a CVS and Ten Thousand Villages, there are barely any chain stores.

To UVa students: Speaking as a college student myself, it is so important to get to know your new city, not just your new campus, and the Downtown Mall is a perfect place to start. Play pool at Rapture with a stranger, grab a pastry at Mudhouse, browse Caspari without looking at any price tags, bring a friend and pick out books for each other at one of the many secondhand bookstores. Take advantage of the Charlottesville that exists outside of the Corner.

5. Outer counties

This summer I’ve covered some news for the outer counties, which are filled with secrets of their own. The people I’ve talked to from small towns have so much pride and love for the place they call home. They’re tight-knit communities, but have so much to share in history, food and recreation, to name just a few.

One of my favorites from this summer was the James River Batteau Company, based in Scottsville. A quiet little town with a one-block Main Street, a few restaurants and a tiny police station, it’s a place that’s both proud of itself and extremely welcoming to outsiders.

Over in Gordonsville is Oakland Heights Farm, which attracts thousands of visitors every year for trail rides and rodeos. And the tomatoes and meat products at Stanardsville’s farmers market are well worth the drive to Greene County, which has wonderful secrets of its own.

6. The Daily Progress

What has surprised me when interviewing dozens of people this summer is just how many of them have at one point also worked for The Daily Progress. Plenty now work for UVa, but I’ve found former Daily Progress reporters, carriers and columnists now working for Albemarle County, movie theaters and breweries.

And every single person that has worked at the paper is incredibly proud to have worked at the paper. Just as I am. This summer marked many changes to the paper, and I have been blown away by readers’ kind words and criticism alike. A city that values and reads its local paper as much as this one is special, and I am so grateful to have contributed stories to it.

Thank you, Charlottesville, for letting me in on your secrets, and for letting me share them back to you.