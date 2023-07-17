What is the connection between inflammation and heart disease, and what are the latest treatment options for heart conditions caused by inflammation?

Heart disease is the most common cause of death in the world. There are many recognized risk factors for heart disease, like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and tobacco use.

Inflammation is the body’s response to harm of any type. It has been long recognized that the risk factors for heart disease cause inflammation and inflammation promotes the beginning of and complications from heart disease. Inflammation promotes the growth and rupture of atherosclerotic plaques (a buildup of items such as fats and cholesterol) in the arteries that can lead to heart attacks and stroke.

Blood tests that measure inflammation in the body, like C reactive protein (CRP), can predict heart attacks, heart failure and other cardiovascular complications. In patients who are at risk of heart disease, elevated CRP identifies those who benefit from taking statins to lower their cholesterol levels.

Just recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of an anti-inflammatory drug, colchicine, to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with heart disease. Colchicine has already been used for a very long time to treat inflammatory diseases like familial fever and gout.

In some cases, unresolved inflammation is the main reason for heart disease. For example, inflammation of the pericardium — the sac that envelops the heart — causes pain, shortness of breath and, in some cases, accumulation of fluid (effusion) or thickening of the pericardium (constriction) that can be life-threatening.

Recent research has shown the central role of a protein called Interleukin-1 (IL-1) in pericarditis. IL-1 is released during injury to the pericardium, stimulating the development of more IL-1 and creating a self-sustaining inflammatory process. Colchicine reduces the production of IL-1, so it treats and prevents the recurrence of pericarditis. For patients who do not respond to colchicine, IL-1-targeted medications like anakinra and rilonacept are used to control the inflammation.

Anakinra has been shown to reduce inflammation in patients with heart attacks and heart failure by blocking the effects of inflammation on the heart muscle. Anakinra is being studied as a potential way to prevent and treat heart failure in the Virginia-ART4 and REDHART2 clinical trials.

Another medication that inhibits IL-1, canakinumab, is approved for the treatment of inflammatory diseases in children and adults. In a large clinical trial, canakinumab reduced cardiovascular complications. Canakinumab, however, is not approved for the treatment of heart disease. Ziltivekimab, meanwhile, is a medication that blocks IL-6, another inflammatory protein similar to IL-1, that is being tested for the prevention of heart attacks and heart failure in the ZEUS and HERMES clinical trials.

The role of inflammation is also clearly seen in the increased risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Additional research is needed to better understand how inflammation increases the risk for heart disease, how to identify patients who may benefit the most from specific anti-inflammatory medications, and which therapies are potentially the best options. It is indeed time for precision medicine in inflammation in cardiovascular disease.