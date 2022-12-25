Santa will get all the credit. He always does.

But at a home in Northern Virginia it is Mrs. Claus who spends her days checking a mailbox for letters, deciphering the scribbled wishes within them and putting into play actions that leave children unwrapping gifts and believing, at least for a little while longer, in the North Pole’s reach.

“It’s not needs-based. It’s magic-based,” Mrs. Claus, who is otherwise known as Susan Thompson-Gaines, said of the gift-giving project that takes over her days in December. “Everyone needs more magic in their lives, especially kids.”

Outside the house Thompson-Gaines shares with her husband, David Gaines, sits a desk the color of Rudolph’s nose and a mailbox labeled “North Pole.” A set of instructions on a folder filled with paper encourages people to sit and write a letter to Santa. It asks that they include in their letter their name, age, three small items they would like to receive and contact information for an adult in their life.

Thompson-Gaines placed that desk outside her home recently and within three days, she had received more than 70 letters. Then the letters kept coming. This is her third year doing the project. The first year, she collected 111 letters and the second year brought 142 letters. This year, she expects to receive more than 200 letters.

Most of the children who have written letters have come from her neighborhood, but she has also seen cars pull up in front of her house, letting her know those families live further away.

The letters that have so far been left have come from children too young to write words (some have drawn pictures) and children old enough to eloquently explain their situations. A few letters have also come from adults.

One adult wrote “If you talk with Santa, I just ask for my mom and dad in Venezuela to be healthy.”

Another asked for “peace of mind,” “a home for my family” and “family whole and under the same roof.”

“I respect so much that people have the vulnerability to sit down and just express their truth,” Thompson-Gaines said. “Those are the requests that you just wish the world in general could grant. Obviously, they are not ones Santa can grant.”

The ones Santa can grant: lip gloss, Squishmallows and art kits. Those are just a few of the items children have requested this year. “Dear Santa, I have been trying to do my best this year,” wrote one child, “so I want a ghost Rubik’s Cube.”

“Please I would really like to have [Magna-Tiles] please,” another child wrote in Spanish. “I’m sorry I bit my mom. I will try to be a good boy.”

Thompson-Gaines, who is a self-described “Kindness Activist,” holds a “Kindness Yard Sale” every year that involves her filling her yard with donated goods and offering them to people at whatever price they want to pay. She then uses the money the yard sale raises to buy gifts for the children who write the letters to Santa and to commit other random acts of kindness. She gets to be Mrs. Claus all year long. A neighbor even gave her a costume to go along with the role.

Unlike previous years, Thompson-Gaines modernized Santa’s workshop this year. She created an Amazon Wish List and let people know about it through a Facebook post. “PLEASE do not feel at all obligated here! I am simply offering this because so many people have asked if there is a way to help out with this project,” she wrote.

Soon after, people started buying items off the list and sending them to her home. Once the gifts are purchased, she and a team of elves (neighbors) wrap them, place them under a tree and let families know they’re ready to be picked up. The tree sits outside Thomas-Gaines’s home.

With each gift also comes another surprise. Thompson-Gaines writes each child a personalized letter from Santa. Last year, that meant responding to a child who asked for a cure for COVID-19.

She explained that scientists were doing their best.