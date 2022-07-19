It long has been unconscionably unfair that men have been the beneficiaries of constitutionally protected access to abortion, without taking equal part in defending it. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has rescinded that right, the absolute least we can do is step up and take on an equal share of the effort to restore it.

Men have a vital stake in the protection of abortion rights, and those of us who support them need to become unequivocally outspoken in asserting them. Access to safe abortion is a fundamental right all women deserve, but we need to stop treating abortion as only a women’s issue.

Our society has a terrible track record of making progress on policy issues that are labeled as women’s issues. We have framed access to child care and paid leave this way, and then proceeded to fail abysmally in providing adequate access to those services.

The average price of center-based child care exceeds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ threshold for being affordable. Fewer than 1 in 4 workers had access to paid family leave in 2021.

As a father and a husband, this infuriates me. I, too, need affordable child care for my kids. I write these words while on paid parental leave to care for my infant son — a benefit that I have the privilege of using, and one that remains unjustifiably out of reach for most U.S. workers, especially women of color.

Just like these vital services, abortion access is of fundamental interest to everyone. We need to stop sequestering these issues as though only women benefit from them. Doing so burdens them with the primary responsibility of fighting for those rights, even though we all need them.

The politics of abortion rights also create a gender dynamic on the issue that we absolutely must change. Men who oppose abortion might feel no compunction about dictating those terms to women. They might cite scripture as sufficient to override the fact that these decisions will not directly impact their bodies.

Among abortion rights supporters, there is a rightful consensus that access to abortion services is a fundamental part of health care for all women. But the current debate often features men who are uncomfortable or unwilling to speak out, beyond saying women should be able to make full decisions about their reproductive health.

This very effort by men to assert support for women’s bodily autonomy and not speak for them ironically becomes a lazy way out of taking a stake in the policy debate, and fighting just as hard as the women we love.

What we don’t have in our conversations about abortion rights is an equal focus on men who make them necessary in the first place, and who also benefit from continued access to them. We discuss the abortion issue as though pregnancy were a lightning strike, leaving women with these important decisions to make.

By implication, this frames the consequences of that decision as though they remain with women alone. It absolves men of responsibility.

Innumerable men have benefited from the life-changing impact of Roe v. Wade’s protections, and their partner’s access to abortion services. We need to become equal participants in the conversation about why these rights are fundamental. It’s time for men to become outspoken about why righting the wrongs of this Supreme Court decision is an imperative.

We need to stand up through protest, politics and pecuniary action. Men need to become vocal with politicians about the vital nature of abortion rights, and support and vote for candidates accordingly. This includes opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push for new abortion restrictions in Virginia.

Men need to donate their time and money to causes that support access to abortion services. And we need to stop acting as though this is not our issue, too — that as mere interlopers, we can get away with the bare minimum.

On the night of the Supreme Court’s ruling to rescind women’s longstanding constitutional right to an abortion, my wife once again asked me a question that arises whenever we see yet another effort to undermine women’s rights and autonomy: “Where are all the men?”

Where, indeed. It’s time for men who support women’s abortion rights to take a stronger stand to fight for them.