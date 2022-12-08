120822-cdp-opinion-letter_merged

Parents need paid sick leave

Healthy parents, children, and workers are vital to a thriving economy.

This rampant RSV, COVID, cold, and flu season is hitting us all hard. The combination of lack of paid sick days and paid family and medical leave, and our overstressed childcare system is pushing families to the brink.

I have taken off over 11 days in the last month, either for my own sickness or to care for a child. I’m fortunate that this does not threaten my job as a small business owner. Even when my family is healthy, we have struggled through a lack of childcare.

My friends who are scrambling to just get by don’t have time to write to you, so I am. People are suffering.

Between a lack of childcare and lack of paid leave they’re being pushed to unreasonable choices: Stay home with your sick child and wonder how bills will be paid, or go to work while your children are struggling. Go to work sick or stay home to let your body recover more quickly, risking not only your job stability, but your financial stability.

Sick people at work cost businesses an average of $255 per employee per year—far more than the cost of giving people paid time off. Twenty-six million workers currently lack access to paid sick days and that includes 70 percent of the lowest wage workers.

Paid sick leave, paid family and medical leave, and subsidized child care are not negotiable “nice-to-have’s.” They are necessities for a successful economy.

Trisha Goodall

Charlottesville