110822-cdp-opinion-letter-1_merged

Editorial too liberal; Biden no FDR

As a mouthpiece for the left, the Daily Progress editorial Nov. 8 was over the top. You support every Democratic position regardless of the truth. According to your editorial, Republicans subvert all elections, but Democratic election complaints are all due to voter suppression or intimidation, simply because your arrogance can’t imagine a majority of voters disagreeing with your sanctimonious self-serving positions. You disregard the majority, think they’re deplorable and spend your time and my money pandering to every leftist cause and minority someone can think up.

Just as audacious was a letter to the editor the same day comparing Joe Biden to FDR. Most of the “accomplishments” mentioned were Democratic spending bills, which has always been the Democrats legislative choice. The more they spend the more they can appease voters and indirectly buy votes, regardless of the effectiveness of the bills. The author didn’t mention FDR was bringing the country out of the Great Depression and not a good economy that Biden has made tremendously worse. The two diversity choices the author mentions might be admirable if one of them was at least marginally qualified for her position as VP. Finally, the author states that Republicans have failed to offer any policies or recommendations to deal with the country’s challenges, as if the partisan Democrats had solicited their advice and would have been inclined to use it. This election on November 8 the voters should show that Joe Biden “ain’t no” FDR.

Robert White

Earlysville

Good’s stances are an embarrassment

A recent Daily Progress editorial accurately describes the many ways Congressman Good does not make sense and is an embarrassment to Virginians. Two of his reported positions are particularly absurd.

First is his assertion that God created fossil fuels and put them in the ground for man to harvest. According to scientific studies, the world’s supply of oil reserves will run out in 2052, natural gas by 2060, and coal by 2060. It is well established that burning fossil fuels pollute the earth’s air, water and land. This pollution causes asthma, cancer, heart disease and premature death. Surely a benevolent God would not intend for humans to rely on a disappearing mineral to survive, burn the earth that he created and inflict disease, misery and death on themselves.

Making better use of the God-given limitless supply of clean sun and wind energy would seem more consistent with a heavenly plan. But perhaps we should turn to a minister like Josh Throneburg for guidance.

Second is Good’s statement that he could not vote for veterans’ health care to treat exposure to toxic burn pits. Good does not seem to understand that when you have your health anything is possible, but when you don’t, nothing is possible.

Let’s elect someone with Compassion and Common Sense. Vote for Josh Throneburg.

James Pyles

Crozet