011023-cdp-opinion-letters

Immigrants should come legally

My family is composed of Polish, German, Czech, Italian and Russian immigrants. They arrived in the U.S. legally thru New York’s Ellis Island. They became U.S. citizens and I am the offspring of one of those citizens.

Many U.S. soldiers with the same histories were sent, as I was, to defend the borders of foreign lands in South Korea, South Vietnam and Afghanistan against foreign invaders and were disabled or died doing so.

Presently, we have people wading a river border and walking into our country with very little to no attempt to check their right to be here. If my family came the proper way, then why are these people not required to follow the same procedures? I have no objection to following proper procedures to live here.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle

Popular vote should decide presidency

Let’s solve our presidential election problems and allow the majority of voters to have a voice. The National Popular Vote Compact would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The National Popular Vote Compact would:

Apply the one-person-one-vote principle to presidential elections.

Guarantee the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide.

Give candidates a reason to campaign in all 50 states so that every voter, in every state, will be politically relevant in every presidential election.

Increase voter turnout.

Help ensure the peaceful transfer of power in presidential elections.

This would be a welcome boost for democracy in America.

Michael McGee

Charlottesville