opinion/letter

I think the city council should defer approval of the Future Land Use Map until the contractors meet with each city Neighborhood Association to get their input into the best way to achieve Council's goals.

Much of the current pushback results from neighborhoods not being consulted in advance of the final plan development. If the contractors were to meet with each neighborhood association three to four times, for example, to determine the neighborhood association's ideas, the final result would be less controversial.

Even though passage of the final plan would be delayed, getting real input from those to be affected would be a much more equitable way to achieve the goals of Council. And every City resident would have the opportunity to make their ideas heard.

We as individuals might not get the result we want, but at least the City gave us the chance to be heard in the planning stage. That is dignifying the process.

Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville