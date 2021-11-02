Opinion/Letter: What good is war?

The U.S. should severely limit war. It should restrict its empire mentality and accept the sovereignty of others and stop using the word “interests,” which mostly means we want what you have. And stop using the term “humane” - there is nothing “humane” about war.

Diplomacy should be used where possible. People have accepted many wars because we do not have a direct stake in these conflicts - there has not been war (terrorist attacks excluded) on our land for a long time, and we have not had a draft in several decades.

Consider these questions: What is the number of conflicts that the U.S. has entered or started in the last several decades that have resulted in western style democracies with human rights? The number of foreign civilians that have been killed, injured, forced to leave, or have been radicalized because of our arrogance? And our casualties add to this. Our homeland is intact, but what about the many places where we decimated agricultural systems, destroyed infrastructure, destroyed countries, created refugees (hated by many in the USA) -- all in the name of what?

Ron W. Brownfield

Charlottesville