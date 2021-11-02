 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: What good is war?
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: What good is war?

  • 0

The U.S. should severely limit war. It should restrict its empire mentality and accept the sovereignty of others and stop using the word “interests,” which mostly means we want what you have. And stop using the term “humane” - there is nothing “humane” about war.

Diplomacy should be used where possible. People have accepted many wars because we do not have a direct stake in these conflicts - there has not been war (terrorist attacks excluded) on our land for a long time, and we have not had a draft in several decades. 

Consider these questions: What is the number of conflicts that the U.S. has entered or started in the last several decades that have resulted in western style democracies with human rights? The number of foreign civilians that have been killed, injured, forced to leave, or have been radicalized because of our arrogance? And our casualties add to this. Our homeland is intact, but what about the many places where we decimated agricultural systems, destroyed infrastructure, destroyed countries, created refugees (hated by many in the USA) -- all in the name of what?

Ron W. Brownfield 

Charlottesville 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boyles accepts job in Fredericksburg
Local Government

Boyles accepts job in Fredericksburg

 "I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert