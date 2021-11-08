 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: We're not paying our subs well
The hourly median salary of an individual living in Albemarle County is $19.23, so to think we are currently paying substitute teachers $13 an hour should make everyone's head explode. Babysitters do, indeed, make more than this.

Carolyn Voldrich

Charlottesville

