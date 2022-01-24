 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/letter: Walker "richly deserved award"

  • 0

I was so happy to read in Monday's paper (1/17/22) that former mayor Nikuyah Walker received the Alicia Lugo award at Alex-Zan's  Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (virtual) awards ceremony this year. As she said in her acceptance speech, it is a special honor because it is from her respected elders and bears the name of one of her mentors, the late educator Alicia Lugo.  To see a rested and happy and still "doing the work" Nikuyah Walker, go to alex-zan.com and be inspired, as well as grateful for the four years Ms. Walker dedicated to trying to bring Charlottesville forward.

Joyce Hillstrom

Charlottesville

                                                    

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert