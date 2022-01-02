Opinion/Letter: Vindictiveness is not the solution

I thought it was a no-brainer after the Unite the Right rally when Trump declared there were "good people on both sides" concerning the statue issue. It seemed to be only common sense that there were decent, respectable people that wanted the monuments to stay, and the same types of people who would rather have them leave.

As events have unfolded since then, I now feel as the majority of the "good people" surrounding the issue are on the side of saving our monuments. If I were to form a stereotype of these individuals, it would consist of long- time residents of this area who are hard working, God- fearing, and do not or never have looked at everything through the lens of race.

The majority of those who wish our monuments destroyed seem intelligent, but they still can't grasp the concept that something as complex as a civil war can be about more than one thing, and the same applies for erecting monuments. The statues are down of course, so they won, but there is also a vindictiveness there that wants to rub the other side's nose in it and destroy what others hold dear. These are not good people.

David C. Rhodes

Free Union