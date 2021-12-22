Opinion/Letter: Vengeance is not ours

It was interesting to read in your article of 12/17/2021 that the box found encased in the pedestal of the Lee statue in Richmond included, in addition to Confederate memorabilia, a “photo of Abraham Lincoln in his grave.” It is even more amazing that a local historian stated that the placement of the photo in the box was “meant as an insult toward the Union.” It is ironic that, in honoring Lee, those who constructed the monument sought to insult the man whose generosity of spirit allowed Lee to remain a free man until the end of his days.