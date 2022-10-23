 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: Use the right Founders gave you: Vote

  • 0

A compelling question for me is not how America was created, but where we would all be if America hadn’t been founded.

In the 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” Jimmy Stewart gets to experience a cold and cruel world by wishing he’d never been born. Likewise, if our Founders had never been born, if the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution had never been written, it’s impossible to believe how our world could have ever been transformed by avoiding religious and civil wars.

While critics constantly remind us how imperfect and racist our founders were, there is overwhelming evidence to show how America has improved since 1776. Of course, we still have serious problems and misunderstandings. Our institutions are flawed. But we do have the means by which our country can be improved.

If you’re unhappy with what is happening in your community, get informed and involved or vote for someone who can be involved. Vote for public officials in all capacities: dogcatcher, school board member, city council, mayor, district attorney, governor, state or Federal legislators, as well as President of the United States.

People are also reading…

Your informed vote is the most precious gift from our founders.

Sydney N. Stokes, Jr.

Jefferson Legacy Foundation

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university's Grounds.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert