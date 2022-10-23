Opinion/Letter: Use the right Founders gave you: Vote

A compelling question for me is not how America was created, but where we would all be if America hadn’t been founded.

In the 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” Jimmy Stewart gets to experience a cold and cruel world by wishing he’d never been born. Likewise, if our Founders had never been born, if the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution had never been written, it’s impossible to believe how our world could have ever been transformed by avoiding religious and civil wars.

While critics constantly remind us how imperfect and racist our founders were, there is overwhelming evidence to show how America has improved since 1776. Of course, we still have serious problems and misunderstandings. Our institutions are flawed. But we do have the means by which our country can be improved.

If you’re unhappy with what is happening in your community, get informed and involved or vote for someone who can be involved. Vote for public officials in all capacities: dogcatcher, school board member, city council, mayor, district attorney, governor, state or Federal legislators, as well as President of the United States.

Your informed vote is the most precious gift from our founders.

Sydney N. Stokes, Jr.

Jefferson Legacy Foundation