Opinion/Letter: Use executive orders to address climate change

As widely reported, Senator Joe Manchin is joining the Republicans to block the Senate from taking meaningful action against climate change, the most pressing existential crisis of our generation. As I write this, much of the United States, the UK and Europe are experiencing scorching heat, with record-breaking temperatures in some areas. In many areas, temperatures are rising to dangerous levels.

Since the Republicans in the Senate have been voting across the board to torpedo any legislation which would address our climate crisis and invest in renewable energy sources and infrastructure, the Democrats are left to pull the whole load. Joe Manchin had the opportunity to work with his fellow Democrats to do what's right for the American people by acting to reduce pollution, mitigate the devastating economic and health effects of climate-fueled disasters, and save lives. Instead, he has chosen to protect the interests of his corporate donors and his own very profitable energy company holdings, thus obstructing the passage of common sense legislation that would benefit regular Americans.

Joe Manchin has become very wealthy from his coal industry holdings and has received significant political donations from fossil fuel companies. He is selfishly putting personal and corporate profits ahead of the welfare of people and the planet upon which we depend for survival.

If Manchin refuses to vote for these crucial investments, President Biden needs to use all his powers to mobilize his administration and the full force of the government to act. Biden must move forward in enacting executive actions to get us closer to the healthier, more just world we all deserve.

Lillian Mezey

Crozet