Opinion/Letter: Trump was country's worst president

Trump was our worst president

For one thing, President Biden has not served long enough to be given his place in history. He ordered the troops from Afghanistan, but he certainly did not control the whole process. He inherited the mess on the southern border from his predecessor. The systemic racism has existed in our country for years, and we are only now trying to address it.

Donald Trump does not love his country—he loves himself. Under no circumstance did he work to make it safe and strong. He divided this country, while encouraging white supremacists’ action (remember Aug. 12, 2017, and his infamous comments about “good people on both sides.”) He took no action on COVID-19 until it was out of hand and people were dying daily. Let’s not forget Jan. 6, which was his shining moment. The Washington Post catalogued more than 30,000 lies and embellishments by Trump in his four years. He was a total disgrace to the office he held, and the worst president ever. I hope Youngkin will not follow Trump’s disastrous course. Most of his promises for Virginia cannot be accomplished without the support of the General Assembly.