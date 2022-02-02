Opinion/Letter: The killing of children in Yemen must stop

I am privileged enough to have never been witness to, nor a participant within, a war zone. So how is it that I feel the moral injury soldiers often report experiencing as a result of deployment?

My mental and spiritual anguish derives from the fact that without my explicit permission, the U.S. is using my tax payments to help perpetuate the greatest humanitarian crisis today: the blockade and war in Yemen.

I want badly to dissociate from the stench of this immoral Saudi-led conflict which has left 2.3 million children under five years old suffering from acute malnutrition, and which some are labeling as genocidal. But unfortunately, our country is complicit, supplying intelligence, logistical support, and parts and maintenance for planes – essential lifelines for this unconstitutional war that has involved dropping U.S.-made bombs on schools and hospitals alike.

In 2019, with strong bipartisan support for ending our involvement, the Yemen War Powers Resolution passed in both chambers. Imagine how many beautiful children would have been saved had then President Trump not vetoed it.

Meanwhile, this Friday marks the one-year anniversary of President Biden's yet-to-be-fulfilled pledge to withdraw all support for offensive operations in Yemen. Here's the question I imagine Yemenis wanting to respectfully ask him: "How many more excruciating days must our children endure, Mr. President, until you finally decide that the slow and painful extinguishing of their lives is too high a price to pay for some unclear, elusive end goal?”

I urge concerned constituents to contact Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as well as Congressman Bob Good. Tell them the children of Yemen are dying and it’s largely because of us; that Congress must act immediately to halt our further culpability in this gargantuan catastrophe.

Only then can the healing start, beginning with our own injured souls.

Carol DiCaprio Herrick

Albemarle County