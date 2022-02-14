 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Tax hike, assessments hurt home buyers

If Charlottesville raises it real estate taxes by 10 cents per $100 of value, this helps affordable housing how?

Adding 10 cents to the real estates tax rate on top of recent double-figure assessment increases makes housing even less affordable to people on lower incomes.  Or does the City envision that all affordable housing projects will be for renters, not home buyers?

Seems to me that the city council is proposing to fund a mega-expensive school project at the expense of current and future middle-class homeowners. Doesn't look like the council can have it both ways: lavish schools and modest income homeowners.

Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville 

