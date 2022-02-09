Opinion/letter: Suit says roles assigned by skin color

Your Jan. 29 piece on the lawsuit against the Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) policy misunderstands and grossly mischaracterizes our clients’ concerns. These five families from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds share the common concern that ACPS’ “Anti-Racism” policy is treating children as mere actors playing assigned roles in a political drama. Even worse, these roles are assigned solely by skin color, which violates the right of every student to be treated equally under the law, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

These parents believe racism should be stopped and they want students to learn about racial injustice in American history and today. But that is exactly why they challenged ACPS’ policy. The policy does neither. Instead, it prejudges all children as “oppressors” or “oppressed” based solely on the color of their skin. It places the burden of our nation’s past history on white students and the label of “victim” on students of color. And it labels “colorblindness” a form of “racism,” forcing all students to judge everyone and everything through the lens of race. But bigotry cannot be defeated with more bigotry. One Latina student was upset by a video that suggested minorities can’t live in “big houses.” Her parents want her to achieve the American Dream. But ACPS teaches that because of her skin color certain dreams will always be out of her reach—no matter how hard she works.