Opinion/Letter: Student-athletes should give schools refunds if they leave early

Amid all the nice and welcoming commentary for the new UVA Football coach, there was a second story that was disturbing: the quarterback deciding whether to transfer or drop out to the NFL.

The idea that a young man, given an expensive opportunity called a scholarship for a college education while playing football, should get a lot more review. The very idea that players can suddenly decide to transfer to another school or simply take a job professionally without some penalty is frankly questionable to say the least.

If they are actually granted such flexibility, athletes should be required to compensate the original school for the time, education and other exposure they received. If they opt for professional status, any team who accepts such a step should be required to pay the university for the time the athlete had spent there. Otherwise, so-called scholarships should be called employment agreements.

Joe Honick

Charlottesville