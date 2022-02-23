Opinion/letter: Sportsmanship matters

Ron Cook's article of Feb. 23 argued that the ugly incidents following recent college basketball games show us that it's time to end the post-game handshake line. This is absolutely the wrong approach to this problem. Sportsmanship has already eroded far too much. All ending the handshake line would do is accelerate that process. Too often today we choose to stop doing the hard work of upholding high standards of character and just do away with the standards altogether.

Years ago, player introductions at a basketball game involved one player from a team shaking hands with his counterpart on the other. When some players started slapping the hand of their opponent instead of shaking it, we just did away with the practice, rather than simply having coaches emphasize shaking hands as a show of sportsmanship.

This should be a teachable moment for coaches to show their players that learning how to conduct yourself when you lose is far more valuable in life than the game itself. When UVA lost to UMBC in 2018, what got people's attention was the way Tony Bennett conducted himself in the aftermath of a crushing and humiliating loss. It was remembered much more than anything he said or did after winning the title the following year. We need to double down on emphasizing sportsmanship rather than surrendering and teaching young people that character doesn't matter.

Athletes are competitive, which means they hate to lose. I was on a football team once that went two years without winning a game. We shook hands at the end of each game, and we didn’t like congratulating guys who had just stomped us—especially when they had taunted us along the way. But the process taught us a couple of things: One, that we’re supposed to develop perspective, seeing the game for what it is—a game—not the be-all, end-all of life. The other thing it taught us is that your character—even (and maybe especially) when you lose—is more important than the results of a game, or a business deal, or recognition someone else gets instead of you.

Every year I watch the Little League World Series and see players congratulate opponents as they circle the bases after hitting a home run. Pitchers who accidentally hit a batter will go up to them and check to see if they're OK and apologize. That should be the attitude we hold up as the example for H.S. and college athletes. Maybe the Little Leaguers could conduct a seminar for the college athletes to show them what real character looks like. Don't give up and kick sportsmanship to the curb; redouble your efforts to make it the standard athletes are held to.

Stanley Martin

Charlottesville