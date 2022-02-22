Opinion/letter: Solar farm threatens rivers, forests

“You can’t beat the good ‘ole boy network, it doesn’t matter what we want, they’ve already made up their minds.”

While I’d like to believe this isn’t true, these words have been communicated to me by so many discouraged with the process concerning the APEX Clean Energy /Riverstone Solar LLC Special Use Permit request. The project will obliterate almost 2,000 acres of forest property to construct a private industrial 149MW solar facility that will not provide any electricity to our community or even to Buckingham County.

In reaching out to neighbors, I’m struck by how large many families are, with multiple properties obviously passed down generation after generation. I wonder how much history will be lost. What will certainly be lost is our rural quality of life. When the land is stripped to bare clay our streams, ponds, and watershed to the James River will be directly affected. Wildlife and their natural habitat will be forever altered.

APEX’s track record is far from spotless. Campbell County still reels from numerous issues from an APEX-engineered plan. Many industrial solar projects have had catastrophic outcomes in Mecklenburg, Louisa and Spotsylvania Counties. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

A fast-tracked joint Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 28 will vote on the Buckingham APEX special use permit, even though the proposal was just introduced on Feb. 14. The county still has no solar ordinance in place to protect it or us. Why is the use permit being rushed to a combined vote and ignoring the additional protections county residents need? Why are the Buckingham Zoning Ordinance and Comprehensive Plan guidelines being ignored?

Kelly Franz

Scottsville