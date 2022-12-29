Opinion/Letter: Save sites related to Lacks

The Dec. 20 Daily Progress cover story on the unveiling of Roanoke’s planned statue of Henrietta Lacks speaks to the unacknowledged debt owed her by all of us. Her cancer cells were secretly replicated for decades without her family's permission, likely because she was African American. Those cells have powered research that saved lives.

This story reminds me of other historic sites directly connected to Henrietta Lacks that should be honored and preserved. In the town of Clover, Halifax County, where Henrietta’s family moved when she was four years old, the Clover Rosenwald School attended by young Henrietta is abandoned and deteriorating. Also, the log cabin just outside Clover where Henrietta grew up is in jeopardy of being lost.

These historic sites provide an authentic window into the life of Henrietta, her family, and the African American community in which she found support. They should be preserved before it’s too late.

Jody Lahendro

Charlottesville