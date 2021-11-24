Opinion/Letter: Santa Fund

Dear Editor,

Santa Fund for Schoolkids is an endearing local tradition we are proud and excited to continue in its 127th year. Created by The Daily Progress in 1894 and supported by WINA and United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps area children in need. Donations to the Santa Fund provide school children with essentials such as clothing, shoes, coats, backpacks, and school supplies, helping children have healthier and more productive days at school.

How does it work? The United Way of Greater Charlottesville works with area schools in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Nelson, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene, Madison, Buckingham, and Orange. School personnel identify kids with specific, basic needs like shoes or eyeglasses, and the United Way provides vouchers that enable families to “shop” at partner retailers to purchase these items. To the kids, it’s just shopping, not charity.

For donors, Santa Fund is particularly meaningful because they can choose to make their gifts in honor or memory of someone special, and that tribute will be publicized by The Progress and WINA.