Opinion/Letter: Santa Fund

Dear Editor,
Santa Fund for Schoolkids is an endearing local tradition we are proud and excited to continue in its 127th year. Created by The Daily Progress in 1894 and supported by WINA and United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps area children in need. Donations to the Santa Fund provide school children with essentials such as clothing, shoes, coats, backpacks, and school supplies, helping children have healthier and more productive days at school.
How does it work? The United Way of Greater Charlottesville works with area schools in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Nelson, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene, Madison, Buckingham, and Orange. School personnel identify kids with specific, basic needs like shoes or eyeglasses, and the United Way provides vouchers that enable families to “shop” at partner retailers to purchase these items. To the kids, it’s just shopping, not charity.
For donors, Santa Fund is particularly meaningful because they can choose to make their gifts in honor or memory of someone special, and that tribute will be publicized by The Progress and WINA.
For the past three years, Santa Fund for Schoolkids has raised over $175,000 annually thanks to the generosity of our donors. The total grows each year presumably out of kindness, but also because people share the program with others. We thank you so much for helping us get the word out!
This year, our goal is $200,000, and we need your help to get there. We know the need is real because we hear about it every day. Your gifts help children stay focused in school because they have on socks, shoes, and clothes that fit and keep them warm, and have the important school supplies necessary to complete their schoolwork.
Donors can give online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
We look forward to another great Santa Fund season and are so grateful that you’ll join us. Happy Holidays!
Ravi Respeto
President
United Way of Greater Charlottesville