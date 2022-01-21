Opinion/Letter: Rely on facts to save democracy

As I awoke Jan. 19, I opened my laptop and clicked onto the E-Edition of the Daily Progress, as is my habit. When I arrived at the editorial page, I found myself tremendously refreshed with the three columns that appeared there. The editorial, along with Editor Lynne Anderson's introduction of the Editorial Page Editor Jim Spencer, in combination with Spencer's piece on keeping our democracy secure gave me great pleasure seeing the emphasis on the importance of pursuing truth in the writings of our daily paper. I'm uncertain where I heard it and, therefore, can't attribute it, but the saying is that America suffers from a strong case of "truth decay" and that a democracy cannot survive without a basic agreement as to facts.

I spent the past six years as a volunteer for One Virginia 2021 working to pursue an end to the infection of gerrymandering in our Commonwealth. It seems that we have made some progress in these past couple of years in doing away with this hyper-partisan process. As I testified on several occasions before the General Assembly, I asked our representatives to remember that we live in the cradle of democracy and that their votes should be cast as though they are truly representatives of we, the people.

In working with One Virginia 2021, I purchased a banner that read Restoring Democracy, and that is still a goal that we should all join together to pursue. It currently is being severely threatened by our hyper-partisan dysfunction. I'd like to be the first to welcome both Lynne and Jim, as it seems they are putting forth a path to accomplish this goal.

Joe Shaver

Crozet