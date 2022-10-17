Opinion/Letter: Provide services, not cages

We desperately need community-based mental health care in Charlottesville. Region 10 closed the Wellness Center, UVA only has 20 beds available, and our state mental hospitals are refusing new admissions, right when pandemic-caused social isolation has exposed the depths of our country’s mental health crisis.

Meanwhile, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail is asking City Council to pour our community’s money into mental health treatment in a jail cell. Mental health treatment should be through community care and support.

The proposed jail renovation will result in cages instead of care for the people who desperately need it.

Only between 3-5% of all crimes in the U.S. involve people with mental illness. These crimes are usually minor. People who are mentally ill are more likely to be the victims, rather than the cause, of crimes, and yet 44% of people in jails are mentally ill.

I am 72 years old; I, like many of our seniors, was socially isolated due to the pandemic. I became really depressed; I am a people person. But I was thankful because I have friends and family. People with mental illness are already socially isolated or shunned. I could not imagine having a mental health crisis in a jail cell, instead of the loving embrace of my community.

Budgets reflect our values. If Charlottesville values housing, care, and treatment for our most vulnerable residents, it must invest in those services. The jail is claiming to try to treat people more humanely; a supposedly “gentler” cage is still a cage.

Instead of investing in the jail, Charlottesville must invest in community-based response teams, neighborhood supports, preventing homelessness, and treating everyone with dignity to keep those with mental health needs away from the jail in the first place.

I am asking our City Council to fund care instead of cages.

Gloria Beard

Charlottesville