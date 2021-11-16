Opinion/Letter: Protect endangered species

Just a few months ago, 23 species in the U.S. were declared extinct. While it is too late for them, there is still hope for the remaining 71 endangered and threatened species in Virginia.

The primary threat to these species is habitat loss. As more and more open space is converted into residential and commercial development, there becomes less suitable land for these creatures to thrive. While habitat degradation from pollution can sometimes be reversed, habitat loss from development is often permanent. This makes it even more crucial to protect Virginia’s land from further destruction.

President Biden’s ambitious ‘30 by 30 plan’ aims to protect 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. This is a huge jump from the current 12 percent of protected lands, but it is necessary in order to prevent habitat loss and the extinction of more precious species.

To achieve this goal, we must encourage our elected officials both in Washington D.C. and here in Virginia to support conservation efforts and increase protections for our lands.

Sofia A. Del Aguila

Arlington