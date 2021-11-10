Opinion/Letter: Possible to rise above rancor

During last week’s election I stood out in the cold and rain handing out sample ballots under a canopy tent and in front of Hollymead Elementary School. For several hours there were a steady stream of voters. During the few moments of lull, I greeted the two women under the canopy tent from the opposing party. We all commented that it would be helpful to have a fire pit for us to keep warm. Later in the afternoon one of the women came over to give me some hot coffee to fill my thermos. I am thankful that we live in a country where there can be moments of civility and friendliness during an election where there may be ill will and rancor.
The Daily Progress wrote that “Lt. Gov. – elect Winsome Sears will be the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia.” Winsome Sears says that “A Black lieutenant governor is handing off to another Black lieutenant governor and that has never happened … That is history. And that tells you we’ve got progress.” I want to congratulate Del. Rob Bell, the Glenn Youngkin campaign and the diverse statewide ticket. This ticket included Winsome Sears, a Black woman, Marine Corp veteran and immigrant, and Jason Miyares, the first Latino attorney general and first Hispanic elected statewide.
There is a quote (Children Learn What They Live) that I learned many years ago as a child and I believe appropriate for all of us whether Democrat, Republican or Independent … “If children live with friendliness, they learn that the world is a nice place in which to live.” Dorothy Law Nolte