Opinion/Letter: Possible to rise above rancor

During last week’s election I stood out in the cold and rain handing out sample ballots under a canopy tent and in front of Hollymead Elementary School. For several hours there were a steady stream of voters. During the few moments of lull, I greeted the two women under the canopy tent from the opposing party. We all commented that it would be helpful to have a fire pit for us to keep warm. Later in the afternoon one of the women came over to give me some hot coffee to fill my thermos. I am thankful that we live in a country where there can be moments of civility and friendliness during an election where there may be ill will and rancor.