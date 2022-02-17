Opinion/letter: Olympics hosted by autocrats hard to watch

The 2022 winter Olympics are in Beijing, and I have not watched them due to the ongoing human rights abuse of the Uyghurs and other minorities by China. I feel sadness for the U.S. athletes who worked so hard to participate. In early December 2021, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China and stated it will not contribute “to the fanfare of the games” and the “egregious human rights abuses in Xinjiang.” What does this say about corporate sponsors? According to the U.S. Department of State, Chinese abuses include, “Coercive population control through forced abortion, forced sterilization, and involuntary implantation of birth control; the detention of more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups in internment camps; forced labor in facilities nearby or affiliated with the internment camps; the destruction and closure of mosques and other religious sites, prevention of youths from participating in religious activities, forced political indoctrination or “re-education.”