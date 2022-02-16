Opinion/letter: New school or more teachers?

City Council is debating the possibility of a 10 cent tax-rate increase on top of our higher real estate assessments. They explain that the $75 million cost of renovating Buford School is a major driver of this increase. What they have not explained is how this $75 million will improve the education of our children, say in contrast with using the same money to hire 50 more first rate teachers. Nor have they explained why bussing the very youngest 4 and 5 year old pre-school children across town to Walker will help them perform better when the return to the neighborhood school where they will receive their primary education.