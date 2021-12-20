Opinion/Letter: Mountain Valley Pipeline a bad investment

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been granted a new permit by Virginia's State Air Pollution Control Board on Tuesday, December 14, after being opposed in 2020. The Mountain Valley Pipeline will cross at least 200 of Virginia waterlands - lakes, streams, rivers- which then violates 300 Virginia water protection laws. Reverend Doctor Barber states that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is said to be “abusive to poor communities.”

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a bad investment on climate change, being that natural gas pollutes the environment. Natural gas traps almost 200 times the amount of heat than CO2.

Climate change has already broken through various places and natural habitats around the world. The consequences will only get worse unless we make these changes. Natural gas will only make the effects of climate change miserable.

We only have a limited amount of time to act on the changes of climate. If we do not act - make changes - there will be consequences in the future.

Alexander Edwards, 6th grade

Tandem Friends School

Charlottesville