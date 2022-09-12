Opinion/Letter: Make America great with truth

Longing for American greatness

Gone are the good old days when it was hard to tell if the Daily Progress was to the right or the left. No question now; today’s Progress is more liberal than even the Washington Post.

I am conservative but not extreme, and I believe in MAGA. I can’t imagine someone who would not want to make America great again. If they didn’t want it great, wouldn’t they be a threat to our country? I condemn Jan. 6, but I would imagine those people probably wanted America great again too. They had a shockingly bad way of going about it.

I believe in our democracy and the rule of law, and I do believe the 2020 election was stolen but not by the voter’s ballots. I believe it was stolen by the far left media, the social media, and even by the FBI who covered up enough on their own to change the election.

I wish we could go back almost two years to the day of that election with no inflation, low food and gas prices, less crime, no war with Russia in the Ukraine, no wide-open Southern border with illegals, terrorists, and drugs pouring across, no Afghanistan debacle, and so much more. Then we would be on the road to making America great again.

Peggy Augustus

Keswick