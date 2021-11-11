Opinion/Letter: Let's move past the statue issue

There are those among us both in Charlottesville and Richmond are are continually fanning the flames of hatred and discontentment. A good example would be the idea of taking the statue of General Lee and melting it down to become some kind of theme-less art form. There does seem to be some kind of reverse racism at play here. Personally, I believe the war on statues is nothing more than a form of censorship, pretty much sanctioned by government bodies and different social groups.

I do not recall anyone taking a general community vote on whether these statues should be removed. To me, it is appalling that anyone would suggest melting down a piece of history and a wondrous art piece, and turning it into theme-less art.

The Civil War was a horrific, tragic event in our country's history, but the fact of it cannot be melted away or have paint thrown all over its images which, by the way, are also war memorials.

The big idea that I would like to write is this: Let us go forward. Let us stop rehashing the subject of Civil War statues. Most of the statues as well as others are now gone. Let's leave it alone now. There are many concerns facing us here and across our country. We have more important issues in the course of our lives.

BRENT RUFFNER

Charlottesville