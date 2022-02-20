Opinion/letter: Lawsuits overtake learning

The January 30th article regarding the battleground of public education was not as objective as one might hope for in an above-the-fold story in the Sunday edition. I could not agree more that this is, indeed, a thorny subject, and certainly one that I am interested in reading more objectively about.

The lawsuit itself is also something we should all have high interest in because it will, if nothing else, educate those of us who are not professional educators and/or lawyers on the positions of both sides. As a parent of school-aged children who is highly sensitive to the quality of our children’s education, I frankly believe this lawsuit is important for both sides of the argument and will provide a venue for each to make its case.

My family and I chose to return to living in Charlottesville for many reasons, but it is quite off-putting that every article I read about schools in both the County and City has absolutely nothing to do with academics. It feels to me that ACPS and CCS have become simply a P.A. system for progressive policies rather than a place for my kids to learn about algebra, grammar, and objective history.

Therefore, with much emotional pain (as a proud Virginia public school product) and financial hardship, my kids are in private schools until we can better understand the motivations of those in charge. Circling back to the original topic of this letter, an article that promotes more than one viewpoint would have been more helpful.

Trent Lawhorn

Charlottesville