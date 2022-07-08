 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Keep library name

Congratulations, the Daily Progress has printed a well written, historically researched, factual rebuttal to the social hysteria surrounding the name of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library System! Suzanne Munson's piece that appeared in Friday's edition of The Daily Progress should serve as the most rational, if not historically correct, basis for retaining the Library System's name.

Those who spend so much precious energy trying to change the past could better serve the community and their families by investing their time and energy by reading to their children and grandchildren. Teach them how to learn from the past instead of inculcating in them a victim mentality. Inspire them to help create a better world by becoming proactive for positive change,not as an embittered casualty of a prior era. Encourage them to be more like Jefferson and Madison who as leaders helped create the greatest nation the world has ever known.

Mark Krebs

Charlottesville

