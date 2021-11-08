 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Infrastructure Week finally came
Opinion/Letter: Infrastructure Week finally came

Around the county I have seen signs saying “Don’t Blame Me. I Voted For Trump.” Well, I am proud to say I didn’t vote for Trump. It was “ Infrastructure Week” throughout the four years of Trump’s presidency, but he delivered nothing. Oh wait, I forgot, he delivered a huge tax cut to the wealthiest Americans!

But, now ten months into Biden’s presidency, it truly is “Infrastructure Week,” as he gets passed his $1.2 trillion  bill to improve our crumbling bridges, roads, etc. and create millions of jobs. I say “ Way to go Joe!”

Wren Dawson Olivier

Schuyler

