Opinion/Letter: Good's life-at-conception bill right approach to abortion

One of the primary issues on the minds of voters from all across the country is the issue of abortion, and this is true in Virginia. This issue is important because of its implications for morality and the societal definition of what constitutes a human life and what protections a human life is given before birth.

In Virginia, abortion is generally accessible until viability (generally speaking around 24 weeks), but without state protection. While this is not an extreme position when it comes to abortion, there are other states that have much more conservative protections. I believe it is vital for every

state to have extremely conservative protections for unborn children. The more open, legal, and permissive abortion legislation is, the less that human life is valued.

The devaluing of human life has had a trickle-down effect in American society as it has led to many of the societal ills that plague America. As Virginians will head to the ballot box over the next several weeks, it is necessary to elect

politicians who have a strong stance on issues like abortion.

The devaluing of human life is a foundational issue. As it does no good to try and fix the roof of a house when the foundation is tarnished, likewise, there are many secondary issues in American society that will not be fixed

until the primary issues such as the devaluing of human life through inclusive abortion legislation are taken care of.

The Life at Conception Act (H.R. 1011) is a bill that has gained considerable support amongst members of the House of Representatives. This bill proposes that the right to life that is guaranteed to all U.S. citizens by the 14th Amendment should be applied even to unborn children,

starting from the moment of fertilization. It would establish a national standard.

Congressman Bob Good, who is up for re-election in Virginia’s 5th District, is one of the primary authors and

supporters of the Life at Conception Act. Congressman Good has a strong conservative stance when it comes to abortion, and if Virginians desire to see the tide turn in regards to both the national and state stances on abortion, it will be key to re-elect Congressman Good.

Jacob Strano

Farmville