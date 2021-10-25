Opinion/Letter: Giving back

I received a check in the mail from the U.S. Treasury for something called "economic impact payment." Mr. Biden's letter says it is for my "economic relief." I didn't ask for the money, and I don't need it. I guess it's part of the multi-trillion dollar spending spree going on in Washington.
It seems that our generation is destined to dramatically increase the national debt for the next generation. I feel bad about that. So maybe I'll give the money to my daughter and apologize for our elected representatives' misdeeds.
But don't tell her...in case I change my mind.
Thomas Leinbach
Charlottesville