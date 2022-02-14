Opinion/letter: Foxfield tailgaters share libations

I have a few comments concerning the Feb. 11 editorial that the alcohol limits at Foxfield per vehicle were excessive. I must admit that I have not attended Foxfield in over 30 years. The writer seemed to assume that only the people in the car would be consuming alcohol.

I would suggest that if you go to the store to stock up on food and beer for a Super Bowl party that you do not need Weight Watchers or AA. You are entertaining. At Foxfield, many people may be visiting a single vehicle. Also, to use the alcohol limits per car to pass judgment on the University of Virginia is not fair or accurate. I would suggest that you carefully consider the situation before you criticize the "revelers" as you put it.