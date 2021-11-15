 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Flim flam FLUM
The Nov. 15 edition has a cover story about the Future Land Use Map, or FLUM. In it the Chair of the Planning Commission Mr. Solia-Yates remarks it would be "astonishing difficult legally for existing single family homes to be demolished, and homeowners should not be concerned."

I find that profoundly disingenuous, as the whole point of the plan is to allow by-right development. So, a homeowner in the new medium density residential area could just sell to a developer who then builds four rowhouses on the lot where a home once stood. Nothing legally difficult about it. That is what the FLUM proposes.

Barbara Haskins

Charlottesville

